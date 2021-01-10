No. 11 Oregon women dismantle Cal 100-41

Sports

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kylee Watson scored a career-high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and 11th-ranked Oregon obliterated Cal 100-41 on Sunday.

Oregon entered with a four-game win streak over Cal, with an average margin of victory of 39 points per game.

Taylor Chavez, Te-Hina Paopao and Nyara Sabally each scored 13 points to lead the Ducks, who had a half-dozen players score in double figures and a total of 11 score. Oregon shot 42 of 80 (52.5%) from the field.

Ugonne Onyiah scored 13 for Cal.