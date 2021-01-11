McCollum’s shot lifts Blazers to 112-111 win over Raptors

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left Monday night to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Siakam’s potential game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play — for the second time in two nights. The same thing happened to him in a one-point loss Sunday to Golden State.