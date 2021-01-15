Mathurin, Brown lead Arizona rout of Oregon State 98-64

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Bennedict Mathurin scored 31 points, sophomore Jordan Brown added 25, both career bests, and Arizona scored the first 15 points of the game to cruise to a 98-64 win over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Both players were 10 of 12 from the field, with Mathurin going 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Azuolas Tubelis, a freshman who had 31 points a week ago, added 15 for the Wildcats (10-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference), who dropped two home games last weekend.

Ethan Thompson scored 13 points for the Beavers (5-4, 1-3), who had both games last weekend postponed. Jarod Lucas added 12 points and Gianni Hunt 10.