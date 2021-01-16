Lillard helps Blazers rally for a 112-106 win over Hawks

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from a first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-106 Saturday night.

Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six games. But Portland got some bad news when guard CJ McCollum left the game at halftime because of a left foot sprain.

Trae Young had 26 points and 11 assists, while Clint Capela added 25 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta,