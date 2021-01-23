Thompson, Alatishe help Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon

Sports

EUGENE, Ore (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon 73-61 on Saturday night.

Jarod Lucas added 13 points, and the Beavers had a 43-23 rebounding edge en route to their third straight victory.

Thompson, a senior guard, joined Gary Payton as the only players in school history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists. He was 3 for 11 from the field, but made 12 of 14 free throws.

Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oregon, playing without four projected starters. Freshman guard Jalen Terry had 13 points.