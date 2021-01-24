Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory Sunday night.

Anfernee Simons added 16 points off the bench for the Blazers, who led by as many as 25 points, yet saw their lead slip away in the final quarter.

Immanuel Quickley had 31 points off the bench and Julius Randle added 25 for the Knicks.