Prince, Giomi lead No. 13 Oregon women past Huskies 69-52

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Lydia Giomi added a double-double off the bench and the No. 13 Oregon women defeated Washington 69-52 on Sunday.

Giomi had 11 points and 10 rebounds and fellow reserve Sydney Parrish added 12 points for the short-handed Ducks, who were without starters Nyara Sabally and Erin Boley.

Angela Dugalic scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds in her first career start.

Haley Van Dyke scored 13 to lead the Huskies. UW has lost four straight, the first one to the Ducks 73-49 in Seattle on Dec. 19. Since then, they have had six games postponed, including the last five.