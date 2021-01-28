USC beats Oregon State 75-62 for 8th win in 9 games

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Southern California pulled away over the final 10 minutes Thursday to beat Oregon State 75-62 for its eighth win in nine games.

Mobley had five dunks on his way to the freshman’s seventh double-double of the season. The Trojans improved to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12.

Ethan Thompson had 20 points and Jarod Lucas added 18 points for the Beavers, who dropped to 8-6 overall and 4-4 in the Pac-12.

USC gained control with an 18-6 run that gave the Trojans their largest lead of 16 points.