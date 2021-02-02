Stuart Baxter sacked by Indian football club Odisha over comments about rape

Sports

Stuart Baxter has been sacked from his position as manager by Indian Super League club Odisha after making comments about rape during a post-match interview.

The British former professional footballer made the comments about refereeing decisions during his side’s defeat to Jamshedpur on Monday.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t,” Baxter told Indian channel Star Sports. “I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha tweeted on Monday to say it was “appalled” by the comments.

“It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club,” the club wrote on Twitter. “We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

The club then released a statement on Tuesday announcing Baxter had been sacked.

“Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect,”it said. “The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.”

Baxter began playing professional football in England with Preston North End and has gone on to have a nomadic managerial career. The 67-year-old enjoyed successful spells with AIK in Sweden and Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, before being hired by Odisha in June 2020 following a second spell with the South African national team.

The club currently sits bottom of the Indian Premier League with just eight points from 14 matches.