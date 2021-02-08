OSAA approves alternatives for 11-on-11 high school football

Sports

OSSA Executive Board hopes for new state guidance in the next few days.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the day high school football practices were set to resume, the Oregon School Actives Association has approved a way for the long-delayed sport to resume.

It just may not look the same.

On Monday, with contact sports still prohibited in the state, the OSAA Executive Board approved 7-on-7 and flag football games as an alternative to 11-on-11 contact football. Linemen will be able to take part in a virtual combine.

OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said he hopes the state will issue new guidance regarding contact sports some time this week. As of Monday, football, basketball and wrestling are still prohibited.

If the guidance is not changed, or doesn't apply to some schools, those unable to play contact football can start the alternatives next week.

The board also authorized schools to "flex" their seasons for volleyball, depending on county risk levels and other factors. As of now, schools in counties not labeled as "Extreme Risk" can start volleyball on Feb. 22.

All counties may participate in cross country and soccer starting on the 22nd as well.

Reporter Jack Hirsh is seeking further comment from Weber, and speaking with Bend High School football Coach Matt Craven. He will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.