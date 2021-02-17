High Desert Stampede returning to Redmond, with COVID restrictions

Sports

Organizers will enforce masks, social distancing and other safety precautions

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly one year ago, the High Desert Stampede rodeo was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

This year from March 25-27, it will again attempted to bring together animals, snacks and a smaller group of excited rodeo fans.

The High Desert Stampede is set to return to the Expo Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for the first time since 2019.

Stampede chairman Denis Fast said Wednesday he has been working hard to make a plan that follows COVID guidelines.

"We're doing this as safely and as responsibly as we can,” Fast said.

In the rodeo’s five-year history, the rodeo event typically has 4,000 to 5,000 people per night.

This year they're allowing only 30% capacity, or roughly 1,500 people.

Fast spoke before Deschutes County commissioners Wednesday morning to present the plan.

"We're working hard to bring something to this community,” Fast said.

Fast went on to explain that the rodeo will separate fans into sections. Each section will have its own cash-free concession stands, entrances and exits.

He said they also plan to enforce a strict mask-wearing policy.

Fast said ticket sales are going well so far, but he understands if people are hesitant.

"Certainly, people are nervous that things aren't going to happen, and there might be some people that don't feel comfortable -- and that's fine," Fast said.

Fast explained that the rodeo will be open a third night this year, to allow more people to attend. He said that additional night will require extra animals and extra staff.

Fast knows that with fewer people allowed to buy tickets, this will hurt the rodeo’s total income, but he feels the community needs something to look forward to.

"If we can do it safely, and we can do it responsibly, it's really good for people to have something to go to and enjoy themselves and see a great rodeo," he said.