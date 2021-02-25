Bend High volleyball team prepping for shortened, all-local season

Sports

Girls' volleyball is only indoor sport currently allowed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, Bend High wrapped up their girls' volleyball tryouts and began preparing for their regular season.

Head Coach Kristin Cooper said she is grateful her team is even in this position.

“We’ve got to work with what we've got right now, and we’re just thankful for what we have," Cooper said Thursday. "Because that is more than what other teams have.”

Bend High and other schools in Deschutes and Crook counties, recently lowered to the High Risk designation, will have an altered schedule for their volleyball seasons.

Schools in Jefferson County, which is still in the Extreme Risk category, are not able to start their season.

