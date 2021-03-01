Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:59 am

Central Oregon high school sports resume after nearly year-long absence

Among the first games up: Girls' soccer in La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 353 days, high school sports are finally set to resume in Central Oregon.

In one of the first games, the La Pine High girls' soccer team hosts Creswell Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Because fans are not allowed to attend, the game will be live-streamed. But for that to happen, all soccer games will be played at the Hawks' football stadium, instead of on the soccer field.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with members of the Hawks and La Pine HS Athletic Director Aaron Flack and will have a live report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

Central Oregon / Coronavirus / High School / La Pine / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content