Central Oregon high school sports resume after nearly year-long absence

Sports

Among the first games up: Girls' soccer in La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 353 days, high school sports are finally set to resume in Central Oregon.

In one of the first games, the La Pine High girls' soccer team hosts Creswell Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Because fans are not allowed to attend, the game will be live-streamed. But for that to happen, all soccer games will be played at the Hawks' football stadium, instead of on the soccer field.

