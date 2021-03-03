Lillard’s late 3 gives Blazers 108-106 win over Warriors

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a deep 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a hard-fought 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

Lillard and Carmelo Anthony each had 22 points for the Blazers, who kept it close most of the way after the Warriors jumped out to an early lead.

Stephen Curry scored 35 points to lead the Warriors. His 3-pointer gave Golden State a 101-96 lead with 3:57 remaining.