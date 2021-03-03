Oregon beats UCLA 82-74, moves into first in Pac-12

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, LJ Figueroa added 18 on 8-of-11 shooting, and Oregon rallied to beat UCLA 82-74 Wednesday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in Pac-12.

The Ducks (18-5, 13-4), who moved a half-game ahead of UCLA and Southern California in the Pac-12 standings, play at Oregon State in the regular-season finale, with a chance to clinch the conference title.

Oregon shot a season-high 60.8% (31 of 51) from the field, hit 8 of 17 from 3-point range, and outscored the Bruins 12-6 from the free-throw line.

UCLA (17-7, 13-5) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, squandering control of its own destiny in the Pac-12 with one game remaining.