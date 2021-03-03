Skip to Content
Oregon State women open Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Oregon State moved on in the women's Pac-12 Tournament with a 71-63 opening-round victory over California on Wednesday.

Talia von Oelhoffen had a career-high 20 points for fifth-seeded Oregon State, which has won four straight. The Beavers face fourth-seeded and 19th-ranked Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Leilani McIntosh had 14 points to lead No. 12 seed Cal, which trailed by as many as 15 points but threatened late.

