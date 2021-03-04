Beavers knock out No. 19 Ducks 71-64 in Pac-12 women’s tournament

Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and Oregon State advanced in the Pac-12 tournament with a 71-64 quarterfinal victory over No. 19 Oregon on Thursday.

Aleah Goodman added 13 points and seven assists for the Beavers (12-6), who top-seed Stanford in the first semifinal on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Oregon State defeated surprisingly resilient California 71-63 in the opening round on Wednesday when Von Oelhoffen scored a career-high 20. The fourth-seeded Ducks, the defending champions, got a first-round bye.

Taylor Mikesell had 24 points for the Ducks (13-9), who had never before played their in-state rivals in conference tournament.