No. 4 Stanford women rout Oregon State 79-45 to reach Pac-12 final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Friday night to lead No. 4 Stanford into the Pac-12 Tournament title game with a 79-45 victory over Oregon State.

Stanford will play No. 9 UCLA for the championship on Sunday.

Brink, selected to the conference’s All-Freshman team after averaging 9.8 points on 58.6% shooting and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, finished 9 of 13 from the floor while adding four blocks.

Kiana Williams had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Stanford.

Aleah Goodman scored 12 points and Taylor Jones pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Oregon State.