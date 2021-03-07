Oregon clinches Pac-12 men’s title with 80-67 win over Oregon State

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Oregon made a season-high 15 3-pointers Sunday in beating Oregon State 80-67 to finish as the Pac-12 Conference’s regular season champions for the second straight year.

Oregon has won five straight in just a span of 11 days and is 10-2 since Feb. 4.

Richardson finished with career-high six-made 3s and only missed once from beyond the arc.

As a team, it was the most made 3s by a Ducks unit since 2017, when they went 11 for 24. Oregon finished 15-for-23 (65.2%) from deep.

Ethan Thompson scored 16 points for Oregon State.