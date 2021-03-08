Saturday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 58, North Lake 52
Clackamas 32, Canby 15
Coquille 44, Lakeview 0
Franklin 13, Gresham 9
Grant 26, Barlow 0
Hermiston 35, Hanford, Wash. 28
Jefferson PDX 13, Lincoln 0
Madison 20, Cleveland 14, OT
Mapleton 52, Chiloquin 20
Marshfield 37, Stayton 21
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14, Tillamook 13
Mountain View 33, Summit 3
North Salem 20, Central 0
Philomath 37, Glide 0
Redmond 35, Bend 0
Ridgeview 33, Putnam 0
Roosevelt 38, Wilson 32
Sherman/Condon Co-op 54, Echo 19
Warrenton 46, Corbett 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elgin vs. Wallowa, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments