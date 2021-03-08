Skip to Content
Published 10:34 am

Saturday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 58, North Lake 52

Clackamas 32, Canby 15

Coquille 44, Lakeview 0

Franklin 13, Gresham 9

Grant 26, Barlow 0

Hermiston 35, Hanford, Wash. 28

Jefferson PDX 13, Lincoln 0

Madison 20, Cleveland 14, OT

Mapleton 52, Chiloquin 20

Marshfield 37, Stayton 21

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14, Tillamook 13

Mountain View 33, Summit 3

North Salem 20, Central 0

Philomath 37, Glide 0

Redmond 35, Bend 0

Ridgeview 33, Putnam 0

Roosevelt 38, Wilson 32

Sherman/Condon Co-op 54, Echo 19

Warrenton 46, Corbett 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elgin vs. Wallowa, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

