Crook, Deschutes county schools ponder plans to bring back football fans

Crook County High School might have 200 spectators

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Crook and Deschutes counties moving into the low and moderate risk levels, respectively, on Friday, spectators at sporting events are no longer prohibited. However, Deschutes County schools will likely have a tougher time bringing football fans back into the stands.

Under Gov. Kate Brown's revused guidance, the maximum capacity for outdoor gatherings in low-risk counties, such as Crook County, is 300 people.

Crook County Athletic Director Rob Bonner said Wednesday that will likely allow his school to welcome 200 spectators at their home football game on Friday.

As for Deschutes County schools, the path is not so simple. The maximum capacity in moderate-risk counties is just half of that, at 150. Lowell Norby, the athletic director at Bend Senior High School, said that's about how many people it takes to put on a game.

So they are likely going to seek extra guidance from the Oregon School Activities Association and Oregon Health Authority, to see if there's any way parents can get back into the stands to watch their kids play as soon as possible.

In fact, all of the athletic directors from Bend-La Pine Schools met Wednesday morning to discuss some preliminary ideas.

