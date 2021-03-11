Columbia River Rodeo Circuit Finals set to return to Redmond fairgrounds in fall

Sports

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. (KTVZ) -- The Columbia River Rodeo Circuit said Thursday it is excited to announce plans to move forward with the 2021 rodeo season, concluding with the Finals this fall at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

The RAM Columbia River Circuit and Finals Rodeo covers 48 rodeos, including Co-Approvals, 6 XBulls with the Circuit Finals Rodeo.

The Finals are returning to Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center Oct. 21-23. Tickets go on sale July 1.

President Rowdy Barry says, “The CRC is excited to rodeo again. I think our members, contestants, and fans are ready to rodeo as well. We plan on moving forward in a safe manner that coincides with, local and state guidelines as it pertains to health issues and our events.”

About Columbia River Rodeo Circuit

The Columbia River Circuit is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). It is a non-profit organization that recognizes the weekend or part-time rodeo cowboy. This recognition is accomplished by contestants earning points at PRCA approved rodeos within a determined geographical area deemed “the circuit”. The Columbia River Circuit includes the states of Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho. The top contestants in each event are then qualified to compete at The Ram Columbia River Circuit Finals.

How it works...

Cowboys and Cowgirls compete at rodeos in their designated circuit throughout the rodeo season. At the end of the season, the top 12 contestants in each event earn a spot at the Circuit Finals Rodeo. They compete for prize money and year-end awards such as buckles and saddles as well as a chance to earn a trip to the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo (RAM NCFR).

Most circuit contestants rodeo part-time and the circuit system gives them a chance to follow their dreams, compete amongst their friends, and not have to travel to all ends of the country. Those that choose to rodeo for a living can compete throughout the country for a chance at a spot at the National Finals Rodeo. The Columbia River Circuit has produced a number of World Champion Cowboys and Cowgirls over the years...competition in this circuit is as tough as it gets!

About Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

The Deschutes Fair & Expo Center a 320-acre event site, located in beautiful, sunny Redmond Oregon features over 200,000 square feet and up to 4,000 seats, 75 acres of beautifully landscaped lawns, full-service Expo Center RV park and 200 acres of parking.

