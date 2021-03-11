Oregon State rallies from 16 points down, stuns UCLA in OT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Ethan Thompson scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Oregon State rallied from a 16-point deficit Thursday to beat UCLA 83-79 in overtime in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
Oregon State will play regular-season champion Oregon on Friday in the semifinals.
Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers for Oregon State.
Jules Bernard had with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA (17-9), which lost its fourth straight game.
