Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18
Alsea 47, Elkton 34
Banks 48, Valley Catholic 0
Canby 48, Hillsboro 0
Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary's 6
Central Catholic 41, Sandy 0
Central Linn 7, Reedsport 0
Century 17, Glencoe 14
Churchill 40, Springfield 6
Corbett 32, Clatskanie 20
Crook County 28, Molalla 0
Dallas 38, Lebanon 27
Dufur 40, Crane 18
Estacada 48, Madras 6
Gilchrist 44, Eddyville 25
Grants Pass 21, Crater 13
Heppner 46, Stanfield 0
Hidden Valley 47, Klamath 3
Hood River 22, Redmond 0
Imbler 48, Cove 20
Jefferson 20, Culver 18
Jesuit 20, Clackamas 12
Junction City 27, La Pine 22
Kennedy 28, Regis 0
La Salle 63, St. Helens 19
Lost River 41, Mapleton 0
Marist 35, Cascade 21
Marshfield 41, Elmira 0
Mazama 63, Eagle Point 0
McNary 42, McKay 7
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Echo 51
Monroe 48, Creswell 14
Newberg 38, Liberty 8
Oakland 26, Lowell 18
Ontario 16, Vale 14
Powder Valley 44, St. Paul 20
Santiam Christian 47, Siuslaw 21
Scappoose 48, Forest Grove 0
Seaside 43, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 10
Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7
Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6
South Medford 28, Roseburg 14
Sprague 34, North Salem 7
Summit 17, Bend 0
Sunset 20, Mountainside 0
Sutherlin 15, Brookings-Harbor 6
Sweet Home 28, Stayton 10
Thurston 43, Willamette 6
Tigard 34, Oregon City 16
Toledo 54, Waldport 22
Tualatin 41, North Medford 28
Vernonia 34, Neah-Kah-Nie 30
Walla Walla, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0
Warrenton 22, Rainier 8
West Albany 34, Corvallis 14
West Linn 41, Lakeridge 2
West Salem 47, South Salem 0
Westview 35, Southridge 24
Wilsonville 30, Beaverton 14
Yoncalla 58, Gold Beach 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
Taft vs. Newport, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
