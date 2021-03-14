Edwards scores 34, Wolves hold on to beat Blazers 114-112

Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves held on Sunday night to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112.

Ricky Rubio added 15 points and had eight free throws in the final seconds. The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch.

Damian Lillard scored 38 for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four of five and beat Minnesota 125-121 the previous day. Gary Trent Jr. added 21 points for the Blazers and Carmelo Anthony had 16 off the bench.