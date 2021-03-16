Lillard scores 50 as Blazers rally past Pelicans 125-124

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 50 points and 10 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers came from behind to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night.

Lillard, who finished with six 3-pointers, made two clutch free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the win after Portland trailed New Orleans by as many as 17 points.

Brandon Ingram had 30 points and Zion Williamson added 28 for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball had 11 points and a season-high 17 assists.