Lillard has 36 as Blazers beat Pelicans again, 101-93

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 21 in the opening quarter alone, and the Portland Trail Blazers won the second of back-to-back games against New Orleans 101-93 Thursday night.

Carmelo Anthony added 15 points for the Blazers, who also edged the Pelicans 125-124 on Tuesday night. Enes Kanter finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Zion Williamson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season for New Orleans.