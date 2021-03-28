Louisville beats Oregon 60-42, heads to women’s Elite Eight

Sports

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 29 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 60-42 win Sunday over sixth-seeded Oregon.

The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.

Louisville continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter. Evans provided the offense.

Nyara Sabally led the Ducks with 14 points but left the game late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.