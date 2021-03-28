USC shuts down Oregon 82-68 to end 20-year Elite Eight wait

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points and Southern California shut down Oregon’s potent offense Sunday night to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2001 with an 82-68 win in the men's West Region semifinals.

Pac-12 After Dark Indy style turned into a lights-out performance by USC. The Trojans clipped the high-flying Ducks with their length on the perimeter and 7-footer Evan Mobley in the middle.

Offensively, the region’s No. 6 seed bobbed and weaved through the holes in Oregon’s defense, shooting 57% and 10 of 17 from 3.

The all-around domination put three Pac-12 teams in the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years and gives USC a shot at undefeated Gonzaga in the region finals.

