Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 in the men's NCAA Tournament Monday night and reach the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3:21 left and Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead the 12th-seeded Beavers, who were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to make the Final Four.

Houston built its big lead behind a dominant defense, but poor shooting after halftime allowed Oregon State to rally.

