Oregon High Desert Storm sign Former Mtn. View, Oregon kicker

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon High Desert Storm are adding a former Central Oregon standout to their roster.

The Storm, who will begin play in May as a new member of the American West Football Conference, announced Monday the signing of former Oregon and Mountain View kicker Zach Emerson.

Emerson was a decorated three-sport star for the Cougars and was the MVP of the Les Schwab Bowl his senior year, making three field goals during the game.

He then took his talents to Eugene for two seasons and handled kickoffs and PATs for the Ducks during his sophomore year in 2018.

Right now, he is the only kicker listed on the Storm's roster.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with Emerson and Storm Head Coach Keith Evans today and will have a report, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.