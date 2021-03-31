Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win

Sports

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and nine assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night.

CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 in Portland’s fourth straight win.

Jerami Grant scored 30 points for Detroit, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Mason Plumlee added 18 points, but Detroit’s other three starters — Saddiq Bey, Josh Jackson and Saben Lee — combined for two points on 1-for-17 shooting.