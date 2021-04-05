Central Oregon golf courses thriving amid pandemic golf boom

Sports

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The year 2020, troublesome in so many ways, turned out to be a record year for Juniper Golf Course in Redmond.

The only municipal golf course in Deschutes County saw a more than 12 percent increase in rounds played last year, up to 36,000, and added more than 80 golf members.

And General Manager Rob Malone said Monday they may even surpass those numbers this year.

It's continuing a trend seen around the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Jack Hirsh spoke to Malone and a new Juniper golf member, and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.