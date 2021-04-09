Bend alpine ski racer Laurenne Ross announces retirement

Sports

Two-time Olympian made her announcement Friday on Facebook, Instagram

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Laurenne Ross' alpine skiing career was defined by overcoming adversity. She has a long list of injuries, from concussions and a shattered pelvis, to an ACL tear and bulging disks. In fact, she's even received more than 200 stitches on her face.

The 32-year-old from Bend broke barriers in the sport with her success as an American female skier. However, her career had to come to an end at some point. Now, "the end is here," Ross said on social media Friday.

The post said:

"As this ski racing chapter of my life comes to a close, there are so many things I want to say....but it all boils down to this:What a joy it has been to fly freely down the mountain. Through gates, over jumps, in the wild; letting go of any sense of control. There is no other place I will find such wonderful presence and flow, and I will miss that feeling dearly I owe it all to the people who've supported me along my journey: family, coaches, friends, supporters, fans, sponsors. Thank-you, from the bottom of my heart From the community to the thrills, the injuries and pain, the sights, the flow, the love and the growth, I'm so grateful for every single part of my adventure through ski racing. It feels like I'm about to lose an enormous part of myself, but I am comforted by the gut feeling that "it's time." I am fulfilled with what I've experienced, and am ready to let go of the "what ifs" and untapped potential. It's like I'm standing in the start gate of a course I've never raced on before. Except I haven't inspected and there are so many unknowns that I'm about to face: dragons, math equations, good trouble, and fireworks I'm going to race one last time in the US Nationals here in Aspen/Highlands, CO over the next 5 days. A few more days of adrenaline, then it's time to celebrate! So...here's to ski racing hurrah!"

Ross competed in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, and was the only American woman to race downhill at each of them.