Several Central Oregon skiers, boarders stand out at regional competition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Young skiers and snowboarders from Central Oregon had a strong showing at the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Regional Championships at Mt. Hood Meadows last week.

It marked the first time USASA held a regional competition, after the national event -- typically held at Copper Mountain in Colorado -- was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were four total competition categories: Boardercross and Ski Cross, Slopestyle, Halfpipe and Rail Jam. Competitors ranged in age from 7 to 14 for most categories, featuring athletes from Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Montana.

In total, 17 Central Oregonians took home 36 combined medals across 28 different divisions.

Of the 36 top-three finishes, nine of them were gold medalists.

