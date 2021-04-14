Bend Olympian talks about her experience, 100 days until the Tokyo Games

Sports

Mohini Bhardwaj earned gymnastics silver medal for Team USA at 2004 Olympics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mohini Bhardwaj knows what it's like to be on the world's biggest sporting stage, having earned a silver medal as a gymnast with the American team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Now a Bend resident, Bhardwaj is recounting those memories for NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, marking 100 days until the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

Even with the pandemic still prevalent, the president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee insists, "Mo matter what the situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the Games."

Several changes will be in place to keep the athletes, coaches and fans safe. For example, no overseas spectators will be allowed at this year's Games.

Also, Olympic officials have outlined a new set of rules athletes must follow, which include minimizing physical interactions and avoiding handshakes.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is speaking with Bhardwaj about her experiences, and how she expects the Games will feel different during a pandemic.

Watch his full report on Fox @ 4.