Redmond High School seeking applicants for head football coach

Sports

Redmond, Ore. -- Redmond High School is seeking qualified head football coach applicants to take over its fast-rising football program.

Since Redmond High’s coach left after the 2016 season, the high school has had three different coaches in four years. Nevertheless, the program has grown and improved, officials say.

When current coach Seth Womack took over the program in 2019, he transformed a 2-7 team in just two seasons. The Panthers went 6-4 in the fall 2019 season, and during the 2021 spring COVID season, the Panthers went 5-1 and finished the season with a MaxPreps ranking of #2 among Oregon’s 5A programs.

Now, Redmond High is looking for stability.

“One of the biggest things we are looking for in the new head coach is stability, someone who wants to be involved in this program for many years to come, and who can continue to build on the impressive legacy (Womack) is leaving behind,” Redmond High Athletic Director Doug Taylor said.

The successful candidate will have experience teaching football skills and fundamentals and will have previous high school coaching experience. Redmond High is also seeking someone who can successfully build a positive culture in the football program and contribute to a positive school culture, as well.

The Redmond School District serves more than 7,000 students from Redmond, Alfalfa, Crooked River Ranch, Eagle Crest, Terrebonne and Tumalo. The district operates seven K-5 elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools and a specialized learning center.

For more information, contact Redmond High School Athletic Director Doug Taylor at doug.taylor@redmondschools.org or 541-923-4800.