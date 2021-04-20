Bend Park and Rec seeks youth lacrosse referees

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District has nearly 400 kids playing on 30 teams in the 1st – 8th grade lacrosse league this spring. With 15 games being played each week, there is a great need for paid officials.

Pay rate is $15-$23 per game, depending on experience and age-level officiating. Games are played at the Big Sky Sports Complex at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from April 28 to June 4.

“Referees are an essential part of the program,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator. “Potential applicants must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging environment.”

Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have lacrosse knowledge. Applicants must be 14 years of age, and be able to complete a criminal background screening and a pre-employment drug test.

Interested applicants must reply to Rich Ekman, BPRD sports program coordinator rich@bendparksandrec.org and attend a virtual Zoom meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.