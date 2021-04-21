C.O. coaches, players react to ban on indoor contact sports getting lifted

Sports

Basketball and wrestling seasons now allowed across all county risk levels with "submitted plan," according to new OHA metrics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Basketball players and wrestlers received some good news Tuesday when Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority released updated county risk level metrics, which mentioned indoor full-contact sports will be allowed when their seasons begin in mid-May.

Summit Head Basketball Coach Jon Frazier told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday he was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

"I feel like all I've done recently is give my team bad news," he said. "It was nice to finally be able to share some positive news."

Frazier said the team now faces another challenge -- scheduling. Just like other sports have done so in the fall and spring, Frazier said the Bend-area basketball teams will need to get creative in order to fill out their 14-game schedule.

