Morant has 28 points as Grizzlies beat Blazers again, 120-113

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three days, 120-113 on Sunday.

Jonas Valanciunas, back after missing three games because of concussion protocol, added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

CJ McCollum had 27 points for the Blazers. They have lost five straight and nine of its last 11 to fall to seventh in the Western Conference — a half-game ahead of Memphis.

Sunday’s contest was the second of three meetings between the two teams in less than a week. Morant had 33 points and 13 assists in a 130-128 Memphis victory over the Blazers on Friday night.