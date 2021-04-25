Timbers beat Dynamo 2-1 for first victory of season

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla and Cristhian Paredes scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday night for their first victory of the season.

Asprilla scored in the sixth minute to give the Timbers the lead, celebrating with a cartwheel and a backflip.

Houston equalized with an own goal in the 27th minute when Peredes tried to deflect a pass from Tyler Pasher. Paredes broke the stalemate with a goal for the Timbers off a pass from Mora in the 73rd minute.