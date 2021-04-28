Skip to Content
Portland draws 1-1 with Club America in the Champions League

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to pull the Portland Timbers into a 1-1 draw with Club America Wednesday night in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Club America took the lead on Roger Martinez’s penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Portland peppered America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a flurry of second-half shots, especially in the final 20 minutes but were unable to break through until Mora’s PK.

The teams play again next week at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

