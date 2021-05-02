McCollum powers Trail Blazers past Celtics 129-119

Sports

BOSTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter Sunday night and Portland held on for a 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics that extended the Trail Blazers’ winning streak to four.

Damian Lillard had 26 points and 13 assists for Portland. Carmelo Anthony finished with 13 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to help seal it after Boston pulled within two points.

The Trail Blazers improved to 4-0 on their six-game road trip. They entered the game in seventh in the Western Conference playoff standings and are trying to work their way out of the play-in round.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 to lead Boston.