Gallinari, Bogdanovic lead Hawks past Trail Blazers 123-114

Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Danilo Gallinari made seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 123-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night in a matchup of teams battling for playoff positioning in their respective conferences.

The Hawks snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak, which had come entirely on the road.

Bodgan Bogdanovic had 25 points for the Hawks and also made seven 3-pointers. Damian Lillard led Portland with 33 points.

Atlanta came into the night tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Trail Blazers held the same spot in the West. Both teams want to avoid the play-in tournament.