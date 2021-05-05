Club America eliminates Portland Timbers in the Champions League

Sports

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federico Vinas scored twice and Club America advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-2 aggregate victory Wednesday night over the Portland Timbers.

Vinas scored in the 21st minute before adding a penalty kick in the 59th in the 3-1 final at the historic Azteca stadium. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw last week in Portland. Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick to keep the Timbers’ hopes to advance alive in the 64th minute but Leonardo Suarez scored for Club America in the 70th.