Blazers get key tiebreaker with 106-101 win over Lakers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland to a 106-101 victory Friday night over the Los Angeles Lakers that gave the Trail Blazers the tiebreaker over their Western Conference foe as the season winds to a close.

Lillard had five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who were back at home after going 5-1 on a six-game trip. They were welcomed back to Portland with fans allowed at the Moda Center for the first time this season, with capacity limits and safety protocols in place.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James for the third straight game. Los Angeles has lost eight of its last 10 games.