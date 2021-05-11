100s of Bend-La Pine students in quarantine could impact start to late HS basketball season

Sports

More than 800 students have been under quarantine in recent weeks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A delayed, shortened high school basketball season finally begins next week in Central Oregon and across the state. But there are some lingering COVID-19-related issues that could have an impact on the ability to hold a full slate of games.

With more than 800 Bend-La Pine students quarantined across the district over the past few weeks and 41 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, 18 of whom are high schoolers, the start of the season is now in jeopardy for some schools.

