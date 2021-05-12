Former Oregon Duck linebacker looks to teach young boys: ‘It’s okay to cry’

Sports

Derrick Malone fought through depression while an Oregon Duck, winning two Rose Bowls

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Derrick Malone Jr. certainly is not the first athlete to struggle with depression or other mental health issues, but he's trying to be one of the last.

Malone made his debut as an author last month, when his children's book, "Why Don't Big Boys Cry?" was released.

"The premise is to really encourage young boys to be vulnerable and encourage them to find strengths in their vulnerability and showing their emotion," Malone told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.

“The mantra, especially in sports, is things that don’t happen inside this facility (don't matter)," Malone said. "Sometimes, that’s pretty difficult, to shut off the things affecting your heart long-term.”

Malone spent five years as a linebacker at the University of Oregon, playing for four of those years and helping win four bowl games, including two Rose Bowls. During that time, Malone said he dealt with depression, but was able to continue playing, with the help of on-campus counseling.

“When I relocated over to Oregon, it was my first time being alone. It was my first time not having my community around me.” Derrick Malone Jr. dealt with depression when he first made the move to Eugene from San bernandino, calif.

After his college career, Malone signed with the Atlanta Falcons, only to have his career cut short due to injuries. Malone said at that time, his depression was at an all-time high, and he became homeless before he was able to turn his life around.

Now, the former football player known for making tackles on the gridiron is tackling mental health stigmas, telling young men and boys that it's okay to cry.

Malone Jr., who now lives in Los Angeles, says he is considering writing another book.