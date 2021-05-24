8 Ridgeview High athletes sign letters of intent

Sports

(Update: Adding video, comments)

'it's unreal,' says one athlete

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday evening, eight Ridgeview High School athletes signed letters of intent with colleges and universities at the school’s spring college signing event.

Family members and coaches were able to attend the event, with masks and social distancing guidelines in place.

And for seniors like Cole Jackson, signing their letter of intent to play the sport they love at the next level is a dream come true.

"It's unreal," Jackson said.

The standout wrestler is heading south to what he says is his dream school in Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo along California's central coast.

And despite regular season complications due to COVID-19, Jackson says it all worked out in the end.

"I was able to actually make more friends, meet more coaches, go and get better training opportunities than if I had a regular season," Jackson said. "I was going out of state a lot, going all across the country and getting really awesome competition."

And fellow senior Chuck Sheldon says he's excited to play football not too far from home, at Linfield College in McMinnville.

"I want to get a solid degree and, and it's a great place to do it," Sheldon said. "You know, it's not too far from home, so I can scoot back on the weekends and get some of mom's home-cooked food."

And another commit, baseball player Caleb Carpenter, will call Arizona his new home as he gets ready to compete for Ottawa University.

"It's a huge accomplishment, with everything going on and everything we've been through as seniors," Carpenter said. "It just felt like a big sigh of relief and accomplishment."

And although many of the seniors are headed in different directions, they all echoed an appreciation for their coaches and families, who helped make it all possible.

The following students are expected to sign letters of intent:

- Gwen Arthur, Ottawa University (Ariz.), Swimming

- Josh Biever, George Fox University, Football

- Caleb Carpenter, Ottawa University (Ariz.), Baseball

- Brooklyn DeChent, Bushnell University, Volleyball

- Ally Henry, Western Oregon University, Volleyball

- Cole Jackson, Cal Poly, Wrestling

- Kiani Nakamura, Oregon State University, Softball

- Paige Pentzer, College of Idaho, Basketball