Bend golfer caddies for a friend on the big stage: the PGA Championship

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Clare Langford had a week to remember at the PGA Championship in South Carolina.

The Bend resident didn't just get to witness as Phil Mickelson made history as the oldest (at 50) men's major champion in golf history, he got to take part.

Langford caddied for close friend and PGA professional Brad Marek in the tournament at Kiawah Island's famed Ocean Course.

What's more, Marek was one of just two club pros to make the cut and play through weekend at the event, and he went viral for his bizarre warm-up routine.

https://twitter.com/jamiecweir/status/1395797250929053699?s=20

Jack Hirsh is talking with Langford and Marek to hear more about their week and will have the full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.